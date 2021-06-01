Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PACV opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Pacific Ventures Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

