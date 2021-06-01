PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $617.00

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 617 ($8.06) and last traded at GBX 605.50 ($7.91), with a volume of 13056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599 ($7.83).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 455 ($5.94).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 571.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 489.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -332.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total transaction of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

