PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $360,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,465 shares of company stock worth $4,345,629. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,377,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,646,000 after buying an additional 790,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,362,000 after buying an additional 767,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,711,000 after buying an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.36. 1,093,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,253. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

