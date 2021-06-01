Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells $339,393.36 in Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $339,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $436,170.00.

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $8,514,709.28.

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $42,441.00.

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $46,111.14.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. 369,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.