Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after acquiring an additional 242,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

