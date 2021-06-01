Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $45.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

PSN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,094. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $75,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Parsons by 1,096.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 582,137 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,640,000 after purchasing an additional 515,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,267,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Parsons by 973.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after buying an additional 375,691 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

