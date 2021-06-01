PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Trading Down 3.8%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.11. 55,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 83,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
ID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PARTS iD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on PARTS iD in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17.
PARTS iD Company Profile (NYSE:ID)
PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. It offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.
