PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 155,478 shares.The stock last traded at $17.48 and had previously closed at $17.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $646.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 153,802 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

