PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) versus UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Critical Survey

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM Holdings Co. Class has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $3.71 billion 1.13 $1.65 billion $20.92 3.01 UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 43.72% 55.61% 5.86% UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A 91.54% 21.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of UWM Holdings Co. Class shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PennyMac Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. UWM Holdings Co. Class pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. PennyMac Financial Services pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PennyMac Financial Services and UWM Holdings Co. Class, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 2 6 0 2.75 UWM Holdings Co. Class 0 1 4 0 2.80

PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $80.57, indicating a potential upside of 28.69%. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.65%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats UWM Holdings Co. Class on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. It sources first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans. The Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

