PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.075 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 70.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

