Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Short Interest Update

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

PRFT opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. Perficient has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

