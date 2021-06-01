Photon 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Photon has a market capitalization of $215,718.31 and approximately $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,323.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.92 or 0.07149372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $684.90 or 0.01885557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00496008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00185494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.21 or 0.00708106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00468158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00427321 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,855,483,174 coins. The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

