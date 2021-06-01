Pinkcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,709.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $13,709.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.81 or 0.00531393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004544 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00025017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.69 or 0.01363035 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,206,183 coins and its circulating supply is 427,945,747 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

