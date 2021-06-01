Piper Sandler Comments on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $386.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.22.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $345.36 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.90 and a 200-day moving average of $304.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

