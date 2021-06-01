Piper Sandler Weighs in on Horizon Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 88,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $197,808.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $254,508.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,686 shares of company stock worth $2,129,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

