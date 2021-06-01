Pitcairn Co. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 745,563 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

