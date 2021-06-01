Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Planet 13 from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLNHF opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. Planet 13 has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products.

