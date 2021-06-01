POLKARARE Market Capitalization Reaches $2.14 Million (PRARE)

POLKARARE (CURRENCY:PRARE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. POLKARARE has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One POLKARARE coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00293396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00188497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00992789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

POLKARARE Profile

POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,999,999 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare

Buying and Selling POLKARARE

