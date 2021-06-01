Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,452.06

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,452.06 ($32.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,669 ($21.81). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,696.50 ($22.16), with a volume of 1,985,654 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,811 ($23.66).

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,018.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,452.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.75%.

In other Polymetal International news, insider Ian Cockerill bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of £22,710 ($29,670.76). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 300 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,469 ($19.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,407 ($5,757.77). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,820 shares of company stock worth $5,795,220.

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

