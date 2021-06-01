Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $115.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.19. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

