Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.71.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of POW traded up C$0.38 on Tuesday, reaching C$39.73. 2,149,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,566. The firm has a market cap of C$26.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$22.94 and a 12 month high of C$40.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.19.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
