Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of POW traded up C$0.38 on Tuesday, reaching C$39.73. 2,149,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,566. The firm has a market cap of C$26.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$22.94 and a 12 month high of C$40.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.19.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

