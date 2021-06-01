Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $49.75 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $49,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 67,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

