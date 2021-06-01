Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,859,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $303,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $118.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $119.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

