Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.74. 3,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 410,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Several analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

