Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Cut to $22.50 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $482.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.