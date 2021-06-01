PumaPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.18 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and $689,893.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00082011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.83 or 0.01016185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.85 or 0.09740038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00091801 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.