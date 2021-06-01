PVH (PVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PVH opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

