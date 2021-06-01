Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Issued By Wedbush

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Rocket Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,979,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,635,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,471,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

