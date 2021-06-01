Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

NYSE ANF opened at $42.70 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

