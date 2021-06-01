Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By Cormark (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.40.

TSE TD opened at C$86.90 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$57.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

