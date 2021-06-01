Qcash (QC) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.85 million and $667.97 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00061542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00298362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00190462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.49 or 0.01000210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00031371 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

