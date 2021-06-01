Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered Quadient to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NPACY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230. Quadient has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

