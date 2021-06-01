QuadrantProtocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $102,109.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $102,109.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00082789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.48 or 0.01013798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.64 or 0.09813915 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.