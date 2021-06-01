QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Update

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the April 29th total of 834,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $971.04 million, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,007.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,841 shares of company stock worth $3,617,856. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in QuinStreet by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in QuinStreet by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

