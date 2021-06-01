R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 50,000 Shares

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 1,024,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,998. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $472.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.77.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,098,872 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,039,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 721,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 1,586,387 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

