Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,189. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.

In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji bought 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 95,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

