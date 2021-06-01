Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.68 million.

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 177,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,694. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

