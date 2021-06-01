Rage Fan (RAGE) Market Cap Reaches $838,463.26

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. Rage Fan has a market cap of $838,463.26 and $10,070.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00300470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00190396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.99 or 0.00997626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,977,175 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

