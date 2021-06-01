Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RAIFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

