Rainicorn Price Reaches $0.0311 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Rainicorn has a market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $412,772.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 68.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00061582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00301849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00191994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.75 or 0.01005116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00033050 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

