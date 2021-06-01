Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Up 55.2% in May

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the April 29th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ METC opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on METC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

