Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Walmart (WMT)

5/25/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $141.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Walmart has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is gaining on rising demand for essentials amid the pandemic. Stay-at-home trends are also boosting e-commerce sales, which increased across all units in first-quarter fiscal 2022. During the quarter, the top and bottom lines grew year over year, with U.S. comp sales rising for the 27th straight time. With curbs being lifted, the company’s U.S. store environment is in good shape, while e-commerce also remains on the growth trajectory. To this end, Walmart’s efforts to enhance deliveries are also noteworthy. Encouragingly, management raised its guidance for fiscal 2022. However, the second-quarter earnings view suggests a decline, due to divestitures related to the International unit. Additionally, management expects supply-chain hiccups and wage cost inflation.”

5/19/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Walmart is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $162.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

5/19/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $172.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $172.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Walmart had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although Walmart has underperformed the industry in the past year, the trend is likely to improve in the near term. The company has been gaining on high pandemic-led demand, especially in the e-commerce channel that remained strong in all units during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. E-commerce sales surged 69% in the U.S. segment. Certainly, the company’s solid efforts to enhance delivery services have been aiding. However, high COVID-19 costs and repayment of property tax relief in the U.K. hurt the adjusted operating income in the quarter, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management’s fiscal 2022 view suggests a decline in net sales, operating income and earnings per share, mainly due to divestitures. Moreover, plans to raise wages of another 425,000 frontline workers, may hurt Walmart’s margins.”

WMT opened at $142.03 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,456,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 63.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 38,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

