Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Red River Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

