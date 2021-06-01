ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. ReddCoin has a market cap of $123.18 million and $124,812.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,073.35 or 1.00203286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00037847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.28 or 0.01164655 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00442043 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.99 or 0.00519407 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00087125 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004215 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

