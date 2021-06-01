RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0146 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00082170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.43 or 0.01024367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.39 or 0.09879910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00091492 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

