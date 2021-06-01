RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RDHL. HC Wainwright began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 252.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $5,163,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $3,337,000. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.