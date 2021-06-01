Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the April 29th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS RGRNF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Regis Resources has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

