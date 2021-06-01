REPO Price Hits $0.0753 on Top Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $79,438.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00293716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00188573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.25 or 0.01046577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

