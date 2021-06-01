Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 516.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19.

