Reviewing Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 19.00% 9.76% 0.93% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and NASB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.77 $12.73 million $1.11 12.17 NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. It operates through a network of 25 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans. The company operates 11 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. NASB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

